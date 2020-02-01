 

In Memory of George A. Karg, Sr.

Saturday, February 1, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Dad for PaperIn memory of George A. Karg, Sr. – August 9, 1938, to February 1, 2019:

We remember a life today-

and all that made him who he was-
all that delighted him, that made him laugh,
or moved him, calling to mind his story,
and the many lives he touched along the way.

We honor a life today-

his outlook, his inner strength,
and the things that he believed in-
recognized his goodness, his uniqueness,
his own special gifts shared generously
with the rest of the world.

We celebrate a life today-

and his connections with family and friends
and all who loved him- feeling enriched
for having known him and so grateful
for our time with him, for the way he affected us…
inspired us…and affirmed for us
that this is how a beautiful life should be lived.

~Author unknown

He’s sadly missed by all especially his wife, Barbara Karg, and children Henry (Taty) Karg, Walter (Pam) Karg, Joseph (Dianna) Karg, George Karg, Jr., Angela (Scott) Meyer, and Amanda (Steve) Bogel along with his grandchildren Brady and Abby Karg, Lauren and Jacob Karg, Olivia, Sophia, Ava and Adam Meyer, and Ashton Bogel.


