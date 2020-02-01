Jefferson County Man Who Slashed Victim’s Throat at Newbie Bar to Be Sentenced Next Week

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County man who slashed a victim’s throat at a New Bethlehem bar is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

Court documents indicate Matthew Duane Atcheson, 38, of Brookville, is scheduled to be sentenced by Senior Judge James G. Arner at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, February 7.

A jury found Atcheson guilty of the following charges on December 20, 2019:

Criminal Attempt – Murder Of The First Degree

Aggravated Assault, Felony 1

Aggravated Assault, Felony 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Atcheson is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail, as his bail was revoked following the verdict.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 28, Trooper Weaver, of the Punxsutawney-based State Police Criminal Investigation Unit, was notified of a physical assault that was possibly going to become a homicide investigation at Desperado’s Bar on Broad Street in New Bethlehem.

Trooper Weaver was informed that Matthew Atcheson had cut the throat of the victim, Damen Dubrock, of New Bethlehem.

Around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Troopers Horner and Johnson, of the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Services Unit, responded to the scene. An excessive amount of blood throughout the bar was observed, and a black and gray handled folding “Buck” knife was seized and entered into evidence.

Around 1:30 a.m., Trooper Powell interviewed an employee of Desperado’s.

According to the complaint, the employee reported that Atcheson had been in the bar several times during the evening beginning at approximately 7:00 p.m. The employee stated that due to Atcheson’s behavior, he had been asked to leave several times but continued to return. Atcheson had become argumentative and the bartender refused to serve him.

The employee said Atcheson became involved in a verbal dispute with DuBrock when he asked him to calm down, and a physical altercation ensued with his wife, therefore, Atcheson was told to leave.

The employee reported that Atcheson returned a short time later and continued to cause problems. The employee heard Atcheson make the statement “I’m going to (expletive) stab you” which was directed toward DuBrock.

According to the complaint, the employee explained there was an altercation near the pool table followed by patrons yelling for her to call 9-1-1. The employee then saw the victim with his hands covering a wound to his neck.

Around 2:00 a.m., Trooper Weaver interviewed another witness who reported that he arrived at Desperado’s around 10:45 p.m., sat down at the bar and began talking to an employee of Desperado’s. He related that Atcheson was causing problems within the bar and was told to leave. Atcheson then got into a verbal altercation with the employee and other patrons and refused to leave.

The witness stated that Atcheson’s wife then attempted to remove Atcheson from the bar, and they became involved in a physical altercation. Atcheson and his wife then left through the back exit.

The witness reported that Atcheson was kicked out of the bar a total of three times before entering a fourth time.

The witness reported that Atcheson yelled at the bartender and then removed a knife from his back left pants pocket. The victim noted that he noticed the knife in Atcheson’s pocket before Atcheson pulled it out and yelled “knife” to DuBrock. He reported that there was music playing, and it was hard to hear; however, DuBrock heard him yell knife and turned to look.

According to the complaint, as the victim turned to look, Atcheson pulled the open knife from his back left pants pocket with his left hand and then used the knife to cut the victim’s throat.

The witness reported immediately observing an excessive amount of blood coming from the victim’s neck and indicated that he ran to assist the victim as Atcheson ran back out of the back exit of the bar.

The complaint notes that Trooper Weaver viewed video surveillance footage of the incident from within the bar which confirmed the witness interviews.

According to the complaint, the video depicted Atcheson confronting the bar’s employee before pulling an open knife with his left hand from his back left pants pocket, then raising his hand with the knife toward the victim and going at the victim. The victim is then immediately observed holding his throat with other individuals approaching to aid him.

Atcheson was arraigned at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, October 28, in Judge Miller’s office.

