Kristy Droske Announces Week Three Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2020

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Three – Get*Fit Challenge 2020 are in!

WEEK THREE RESULTS:

WINNING TEAM: The Sumo Shredders

TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): Toni Forsythe

Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost for their team for the week)

3 Bald Guys & A Lady Nathan Best Caboose Cutters Makena Stiller Family Flab Sheree Shreffler Hakuna Matubas Sarah MacBeth Lean Queens Tierney Beach Mission Slimpossible Melissa Smith Nirvana Nails Chelsea Carbaugh Not Fast, Just Furious Erica Chandler Potato Chicks Ashley Luton Potato Chicks II Mary Scott Revenge of the Herd Jennifer Monnoyer Scale Slaughterers Lindsay Morris Slimpsons Mike Weeter The Chunky Bunch Brian Renninger The Haskell House Lexis Twentier The Sumo Shredders Toni Forsythe Withering A-Weigh Cody Baughman

Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:

Don’t judge a book by its cover!

It is easy to fall for mainstream marketing! Catchy labels that say “No Trans Fat,” “High in Protein,” etc, can be deceiving. This is where that good old saying “Don’t judge a book by its cover” comes in play.

Try not to make your grocery choices based off the front of the packaging. Get your eyes on that nutritional facts label!!! What ALL is in it? A quick scanning can help you avoid making poor choices! Maybe it is high in protein, but WHOA, it’s loaded with sugar, and look at all those chemicals!

Be smart, take the tiny bit of extra time to know what you are putting in your cart. Same goes for when you go out to eat. Looking at a menu, and thinking a picture appears healthy or a description sounds healthy could kill your hard work. You would be SHOCKED at some of the nutritional facts on some chain restaurant salads that you would think are a healthier choice.

If you have an app like MyFitnessPal, type in what you are thinking of getting, and check out the nutritional facts BEFORE you order. If you don’t, stop and ask yourself a few questions…. How is it prepared? (deep-fried, cooked in butter, grilled, etc), Is is balanced? (Does the meal include a smart balance of macros?), Can I make an alteration to make it a healthier choice? (comes with fries so ask if you can replace with a veggie, etc).

Don’t dwell so much on making the right choices at the grocery store or restaurant that it consumes you….but put enough extra effort in to avoid dwelling later on how bad you feel about making poor choices, as I am certain that will be more consuming.

Do not say “I don’t have time” … because it exists … The hard part is learning to MANAGE IT!

Positive. Positive. Positivity.

~Kristy

YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH

