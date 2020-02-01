Lickingville Man Faces Drug, Corruption of Minors Charges After Teen Falls Ill From Marijuana

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Lickingville man is facing drug and corruption of minors charges following an incident in which a juvenile fell ill from marijuana allegedly provided by the man.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Gavin Nathaniel Presto.

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:46 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, Corporal Wolbert and Trooper Salusky, of the Marienville-based State Police, were dispatched to a location on State Route 66 for a report of a juvenile in medical distress.

The complaint states the juvenile, a known 15-year-old male, and his brother, a known 13-year-old male, were interviewed at the scene.

Both juveniles identified a clear plastic baggie containing suspected marijuana as an item the 15-year-old had purchased from Gavin Presto at his residence on Lickingville Road, Washington Township, Clarion County, according to the complaint.

The juveniles reported that around 3:47 p.m., they went to Presto’s residence to purchase marijuana. Presto had led them through the residence into a bedroom at the top of the stairs, where he allegedly retrieved the baggie of suspected marijuana from a dresser and gave it to the juvenile. The juvenile then paid Presto with a $50 bill, the complaint states.

The juveniles reported Presto then offered to smoke marijuana with them, and they all smoked from a bong, and the 15-year-old juvenile also used a vape pen provided by Presto. The 15-year-old then began to feel sick, but Presto told them not to call 9-1-1. Around 4:05 p.m. they left Presto’s residence, but on the way home, the 15-year-old fell ill, and they sought medical attention, according to the complaint.

The suspected marijuana was taken to the Marienville-based State Police barracks where it was NIK tested, and it tested positive for marijuana. The baggie and marijuana were then entered into evidence, the complaint states.

The 13-year-old juvenile admitted to being familiar with marijuana and verified that the drug in the bong and the baggie provided by Presto was marijuana. The juvenile also stated Presto indicated he had more marijuana at his residence, the complaint indicates.

The complaint notes on January 28, District Magistrate Jeffrey Miller authorized a search warrant for the Lickingville Road property, and it was served around 8:43 p.m.

According to the complaint, inside Presto’s room on the second floor, multiple items of drug paraphernalia used for ingesting, smoking, and storing suspected marijuana were discovered. A $50.00 bill, as used by the juvenile to purchase the marijuana, was also found inside a wallet that Presto allegedly identified as belonging to him. The items were all taken into evidence, and a receipt was provided to Pesto.

Around 9:27 p.m., Presto was taken into custody and transported to the Marienville-based State Police barracks for processing.

Presto was arraigned in front of Judge Miller at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

He was released on Thursday, January 30, on a surety bond posted by a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, with Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding.

