Marguerite E. Driscoll, 87, of Oil City, PA. , died Thursday Jan. 30, 2020 at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie.

Born Dec. 9, 1932 in OMil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Joseph P. & Erma Clark Driscoll.

She was a graduate of Oil City High School.

Marguerite had been employed as a payroll clerk for the gas company for many years.

A member of St. Joseph Church, Marguerite was a member of the Rosary Society at the church, she was also a member of the Belles Lettres Club.

She enjoyed traveling, gambling, Theatre, bus tours and dinner with family and friends. Marguerite especially enjoyed her trips to Ireland and China.

Survivors include two nieces

Anne Yoculan & her husband Paul of Erie

Marie Driscoll of Erie, PA.

She was preceded in death by her brother J. Albert Driscoll

Friends will be received in St. Joseph Church from 11:30 A.M.-1:30 P.M. Monday Feb. 3.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 P.M. at St. Joseph Church on Monday with Fr. John Miller, Pastor, Presiding.

Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church Development Fund, 35 Pearl Ave. Oil City, PA. 16301

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

