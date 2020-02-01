State Police: Suspect in Monroe Township Theft Identified

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have identified the suspect in a theft that occurred earlier this week.

According to Trooper Allison, of PSP Clarion, the man (pictured above) accused in a theft that occurred on Wednesday, January 29, has been identified.

The man allegedly stole $80.00 in cash from a known 22-year-old Clarion woman who was in front of him at the Walmart self-checkout in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Trooper Allison.

The name of the man has not been released.

RELATED: State Police Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspect

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.