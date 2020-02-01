 

State Police: Suspect in Monroe Township Theft Identified

Saturday, February 1, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

SUSPECT-1MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have identified the suspect in a theft that occurred earlier this week.

According to Trooper Allison, of PSP Clarion, the man (pictured above) accused in a theft that occurred on Wednesday, January 29, has been identified.

The man allegedly stole $80.00 in cash from a known 22-year-old Clarion woman who was in front of him at the Walmart self-checkout in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Trooper Allison.

The name of the man has not been released.

RELATED: State Police Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspect


