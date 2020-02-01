North Clarion Girls’ Claim Fifth Straight KSAC North Title

FOXBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Racing out to 27-point halftime lead, North Clarion clinched its fifth consecutive KSAC North title with a 67-22 win at A-C Valley.

(Photo: Abby Gatesman scored 22 points to make it four KSAC North titles in four years for her and five KSAC North titles in a row for North Clarion thanks to a 67-22 win at A-C Valley. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Abby Gatesman hit three first-half 3-pointers and scored 14 of her game-high 22 points before the break to help the unbeaten She-Wolves take a 37-10 halftime lead. Gatesman added seven assists and six steals in the win.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Bauer scored eight of her 13 points in the third quarter to help North Clarion expand the lead to 61-16 after three. Bauer also had seven steals and five assists.

Gabby Schmader added eight points while hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, while Trinity Thompson chipped in eight points and 10 rebounds.

Rachel Cullen’s six points led A-C Valley.

The win swept the season series from A-C Valley, which sits in second place in the KSAC North with two losses. While both teams have two games left in divisional play, North Clarion claims the North title based on the season sweep of A-C Valley regardless of what it does in its final two divisional contests.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.