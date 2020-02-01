 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

North Clarion Girls’ Claim Fifth Straight KSAC North Title

Saturday, February 1, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Abby Gatesman North Clarion BakaysaFOXBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Racing out to 27-point halftime lead, North Clarion clinched its fifth consecutive KSAC North title with a 67-22 win at A-C Valley.

(Photo: Abby Gatesman scored 22 points to make it four KSAC North titles in four years for her and five KSAC North titles in a row for North Clarion thanks to a 67-22 win at A-C Valley. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Abby Gatesman hit three first-half 3-pointers and scored 14 of her game-high 22 points before the break to help the unbeaten She-Wolves take a 37-10 halftime lead. Gatesman added seven assists and six steals in the win.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Bauer scored eight of her 13 points in the third quarter to help North Clarion expand the lead to 61-16 after three. Bauer also had seven steals and five assists.

Gabby Schmader added eight points while hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, while Trinity Thompson chipped in eight points and 10 rebounds.

Rachel Cullen’s six points led A-C Valley.

The win swept the season series from A-C Valley, which sits in second place in the KSAC North with two losses. While both teams have two games left in divisional play, North Clarion claims the North title based on the season sweep of A-C Valley regardless of what it does in its final two divisional contests.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.