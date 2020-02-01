Orton, A-C Valley Spoil North Clarion’s Chances at KSAC North Boys’ Title

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (D9Sports) – Levi Orton and Eli Penny fueled a third-quarter run for visiting A-C Valley Friday night that helped the Falcons spoil North Clarion’s hopes of a KSAC North crown with a 46-30 win.

Orton scored nine points and Penny added six in a third quarter won by A-C Valley15-7.

That allowed the Falcons to expand a 17-15 halftime lead into a 32-22 advantage after three quarters.

“We were playing better defense, better man-to-man,” Orton, who was named the Hager Paving Player of the Game after scoring a game-high 22 points to go with a game-best 15 rebounds, said. “(We were) making sure we were in the gaps. On the offensive end, we were driving the lanes more, and Eli Penny stepped up. He was making some nice layups.”

It helped that A-C Valley was able to get Orton some good looks in the second half as well.

North Clarion did a good job on A-C Valley’s leading scorer in the first half holding him to six points, but he got loose for 16 after halftime.

“We opened up our offense,” Orton said. “That way, everyone was spread out. That way, when we cut and everything, I am not in there blocking everything up.”

A-C Valley head coach Tony McGarvey wasn’t the least bit surprised his star junior was able to take over in the second half.

“That’s an average Levi Orton game,” McGarvey said. “What else do you want me to say? Levi, for having an off night shooting, to still go out and do that says everything about his hard work and dedication to this game. You can’t stop that kid.”

The Falcons were up just one, 17-16, following a free throw from North Clarion’s Drew Gatesman 46 seconds into the second half but went on a 10-0 run to create much-needed separation.

Orton scored the first four points of the spurt and then Penny took over getting the next six with the final two points coming off a pass from Orton.

“Eli, I can’t say enough about the kid,” McGarvey said. “His offense has kind of gone away trying to feed the other two (Orton and Eddie Stevanus). To see him do that tonight, take it strong to the hole, it was unbelievable. The kid has put the work in.”

A-C Valley got the lead to as many as 16, 40-24, with just over three minutes to go before allowing a couple of fastbreak baskets to North Clarion, which scored six points in the final 2:42 of the game, after the Wolves broke the Falcons press.

“We saw (North Clarion) tugging on their shorts,” McGarvey said when asked why his team went to the full-court press with the double-digit lead. “We figured, we are going to give a couple up but as long as we are winning the battle. So, if we give up six, as long as we score 10, that’s still a four-point lead. Trust me, I thought about twice coming out of it. But just when I thought about coming out of it, we would go on a little run as well. Watching how the conditioning of North Clarion was, that was something that we just had to exploit.”

It didn’t help North Clarion’s cause that the Wolves shot 13 of 47 (27.7 percent) from the floor including 4 of 15 in the fourth quarter.

In addition to Gatesman’s 10 points, Matson Higgins had seven for the Wolves, who lost out on any chance of the KSAC North title with the loss and Clarion-Limestone’s win over Union.

With two games left – including a matchup between C-L and North Clarion Wednesday at C-L – the C-L leads the Wolves by two games. Even if C-L loses its final two contest vs. North Clarion and Forest Area and North Clarion wins its final two against C-L and Venango Catholic, the Lions win the North based on overall league record since the teams at that point would have split their regular-season series. C-L went 5-1 vs. the KSAC South while North Clarion was 3-3 vs. the KSAC South.

A-C VALLEY 46, NORTH CLARION 30

Score by Quarters

A-C Valley 6 11 15 14 – 46

North Clarion 6 9 7 8 – 30

A-C VALLEY – 46

Levi Orton 9 4-7 22, Eddie Stevanus 1 0-0 2, Eli Penny 3 0-1 6, Austin Cratty 1 0-0 3, Broc Weigle 2 0-0 6, Tanner Merwin 1 2-2 4, Russ Carr 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 6-10 46.

NORTH CLARION – 30

Chance Schmader 1 0-0 2, Matson Higgins 4 0-0 9, Jacob Bauer 0 1-2 1, Collin Schmader 1 0-0 2, Josh Daum 0 0-0 0, Drew Gatesman 4 1-4 10, Devon Walters 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 2-6 30.

Three-pointers: A-C Valley 4 (Weigle 2, Cratty, Carr). North Clarion 2 (Higgins, Gatesman).

