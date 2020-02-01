 

SPONSORED: Join Ramada Clarion for 2020 Super Bowl!

Saturday, February 1, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Ramada ACLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Join Ramada Clarion for the 2020 Super Bowl game between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 2!

Ramada Clarion located at 45 Holiday Drive will have Game Day drink specials, as well as food specials.

Join them for an evening of fun!

 

