SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Offers BBQ Rib Sandwich Special Today

Saturday, February 1, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

korner IMG_0235RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering a BBQ Rib sandwich special today, February 1.

Mark your calendar and make sure to stop in at the Korner Restaurant for these delicious upcoming specials:

  • Saturday, February 1st – BBQ Rib sandwich, side of coleslaw and fries
  • Sunday, February 2nd – Stuffed Pork Chop
  • Monday, February 3rd – Ham and Swiss chicken melt, mac salad and fries
  • Tuesday, February 4th – Beef stew with mashed potatoes
  • Wednesday, February 5th – Cabbage Rolls, choice of potato, veggie and side
  • Thursday, February 6th – Spaghetti, lasagna, chicken parm or roast beef dinner
  • Friday, February 7th – Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
  • Saturday, February 8th – Beef Gravy over Mashed Potatoes

Menu is subject to change! To go orders are available.

korner-burger

korner fish

Don’t forget about dessert. Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.

korner-123951_10

Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

korner-w-logo_10112019


