SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Offers BBQ Rib Sandwich Special Today
Saturday, February 1, 2020 @ 12:02 AM
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering a BBQ Rib sandwich special today, February 1.
Mark your calendar and make sure to stop in at the Korner Restaurant for these delicious upcoming specials:
- Saturday, February 1st – BBQ Rib sandwich, side of coleslaw and fries
- Sunday, February 2nd – Stuffed Pork Chop
- Monday, February 3rd – Ham and Swiss chicken melt, mac salad and fries
- Tuesday, February 4th – Beef stew with mashed potatoes
- Wednesday, February 5th – Cabbage Rolls, choice of potato, veggie and side
- Thursday, February 6th – Spaghetti, lasagna, chicken parm or roast beef dinner
- Friday, February 7th – Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
- Saturday, February 8th – Beef Gravy over Mashed Potatoes
Menu is subject to change! To go orders are available.
Don’t forget about dessert. Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
