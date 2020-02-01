Venango County Woman Accused of Kicking 11-Year-Old in the Face

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman is facing criminal charges following an incident in which she allegedly threw a shoe at an 11-year-old child and then kicked the child in the face.

Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 29-year-old Tiffany Nichole Welton on January 30:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 2

According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, January 30, Lieutenant Ashbaugh, of the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, received a report from Venango County Children and Youth Services (CYS) regarding suspected child abuse. The form allegedly listed Tiffany Nichole Welton as the perpetrator in the incident with a known 11-year-old juvenile as the victim.

Lieutenant Ashbaugh then interviewed the victim.

According to the complaint, the victim reported being in the kitchen on January 28, around 10:00 a.m. while “the family was having an argument about misconduct on a school vehicle.” The juvenile stated during the argument, Welton removed her shoe and threw it at (the victim), striking the victim on the right side.

The complaint notes the victim reported that being struck with the shoe hurt and caused him/her to roll out of the chair he/she was seated on. The victim reported lying on the floor when Welton allegedly stomped on his/her face with her foot that still had a shoe on it. The victim allegedly stated his/her nose immediately began to bleed.

According to the complaint, the victim stated he/she then got up and was covering his/her nose when Welton allegedly grabbed the victim by the shoulder, and Welton’s fingernail gouged the side of the victim’s face, causing pain and a mark.

Lieutenant Ashbaugh then spoke to a known witness who stated he did not see what happened but heard yelling between the victim and Welton. The witness reported that he heard the juvenile screaming, and when he got to the location in the residence, the victim had blood coming from his/her nose, the complaint states.

Welton wrote a letter when she had calmed down saying she “did not know why she had kicked the juvenile in the face,” the complaint indicates.

The victim reported that at the time of the incident the pain level to his/her injured nose was an eight out of ten, and on the day of the interview, there was not much pain unless his/her nose was touched, and then it was a five out of ten for pain, according to the complaint.

Lieutenant Ashbaugh observed reddening around the lower portion of the victim’s nose, as well as a mark on the victim’s left cheek.

Welton was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 30.

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

