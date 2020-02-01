William Wayne Leadbetter, age 87, of Cranberry, passed away Thursday afternoon, January 30, 2020 at his home, following an illness.

Born August 12, 1932 in Day City, Clarion Township, he was a son of the late John A. and Pearl M. Ambil Leadbetter and was a graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School.

He married the former Judith E. Frederick on August 15, 1953 and she survives.

Wayne was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict and was a member of Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church.

He retired from Franklin Steel, farmed and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Wayne had a passion for woodworking, building birdhouses and raising rabbits.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; son, Steven (Lynda) Leadbetter of Shippenville; two daughters: Candace (Dudley) Fye of Knox and Brenda (David) Cokain of Franklin; five grandchildren: Clayton Leadbetter, Jennifer Winters, John (Chrystal) Leadbetter, Joshua (Deb) Fye and Abigail (Jeremy) Simcheck.

He is also survived by eight great grandchildren: Joe, Jack and Jill Winters; Matthew and McKenzie Corner and Nicholas, Mason and Katelyn Simcheck, and one sister, Patsy (Bill) Hileman.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Judith Kathleen Fye and by his siblings: Raymond, Clara, Melvin, Clarence, Ethel, Leroy “Bus”, Goldie and Lloyd.

Family and friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Military honors will be accorded by the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox, preceding the funeral service.

A private family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Shawn Morgan, pastor of Fern Trinity E. C. Church, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Fern Trinity E.C. Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Wayne’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com

