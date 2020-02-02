A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Snow showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 41. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers. High near 52. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain before 8am, then snow showers likely between 8am and 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – Snow showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday – Snow showers before 9am, then snow showers, possibly mixed with rain between 9am and 10am, then rain showers after 10am. High near 40. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – Rain showers likely before 9pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 9pm and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.