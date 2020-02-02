Brookville Wins Seventh Straight D9 2A Dual Meet Wrestling Title; Clearfield Comes Up Just Short in 3A

DUBOIS, Pa. (D9Sports) – Brookville captured its seventh consecutive District 9 2A team championship Saturday, Feb. 1 in DuBois, besting Port Allegany 39-33 in the championship.

(Photo of Brookville captains (left to right) Wyatt Kulik, Parker Fleming, Colby Whitehill and Cole LaBenne. Photo by Kenn Staub)

The Raiders won eight of the 12 contested bouts, racking up bonus points in seven.

Wrestling started at 170 pounds, with Port Allegany getting on the board first when Isaak Baumgarner stuck Hayden Kramer in the second period (3:42). The Gators 6-0 lead was short-lived, however, as the Raiders won the next seven bouts.

Brookville’s run began at 182 pounds where Elliot Park took a 10-0 major decision over Dalton Distrola. Park’s teammate, Cole LaBenne, followed with another major, downing Derek Kallenborn 12-3 giving Brookville a lead it would never relinquish.



The Raiders added to their 8-6 advantage courtesy of pins by Nathan Taylor (3:04) at 220 pounds, Colby Whitehill (0:23) at 285 pounds, and Cayden Walter (1:37) at 106 pounds. When the mat slapping was all said and done Brookville held a commanding 26-6 lead.

Owen Reinsel continued Brookville’s win streak shutting out Bryent Johnson 10-0 to claim a major decision at 113 pounds. Brayden Kunselman defeated the Gators’ Scott Fuller 6-1 in their 120-pound bout pushing the Raiders’ advantage to 33-6.

It was at this point Port Allegany attempted to mount a comeback reeling off four victories in a row.

The Gators streak began at 126 pounds with Braedon Johnson pinning Josh Popson in the first period (1:13). Isaiah Caden accepted a Brookville forfeit at 132 pounds after which Port Allegany’s 138-pounder, Eli Petruzzi, scored a fall as time was winding down in the first period (1:56). Montgomery Tanner decisioned the Raiders’ Parker Fleming 6-5 at 145 pounds narrowing Brookville’s advantage, 33-27.

The Raiders put the match away at 152 pounds when Wyatt Kulick used a cradle to pin Ethan DeBlocker (1:38). Ahead 39-27 and with victory assured, Brookville forfeited the 160-pound contest to Taro Tanaka setting the final score.

Brookville reached the final after taking a close 40-30 victory over Johnsonburg in the semifinals, the third time the Raiders beat the Rams this season. Forfeits would prove Johnsonburg’s undoing in this match-up.

The Rams jumped out to a 9-0 lead, the product of a 4-2 decision by Aiden Zimmerman over Wyatt Griffin at 160 pounds and a first period-pin at 170 pounds by teammate Cole Casilio (1:20).

Park got the Raiders on the board at 182 pounds sticking Isaac Zimmerman (1:24). Tyler Watts responded for the Rams in the next bout, scoring a 9-3 decision against LaBenne to make the team score 12-6 Rams.

Johnsonburg was unable to capitalize on its early fortune subsequently forfeiting 195 pounds to Taylor, 285 pounds to Whitehill, and 106 pounds to Walter giving Brookville a 24-12 lead.

At 113 pounds Wyatt Shaffer got three points back for the Rams with a 10-5 decision against Logan Oakes.

Brookville’s Reinsel then accepted Johnsonburg’s forth forfeit of the match, extending the Raiders’ lead 30-15.

Wrestling resumed at 126 pounds with Brookville’s Kunselman scoring a 14-0 major decision against Collin Porter.

Down 34-15, the Rams reeled off three wins in a row to get themselves back into the match, but it was ultimately a case of too little, too late.

Nolan Shaffer (5:14) and Dalton Stahli (0:18) scored pins for Johnsonburg at 132 pounds and 138 pounds respectively to narrow the margin, 34-27. Cole Haight did his part for the Rams as well, taking a 5-0 win against Fleming in the 145-pound bout to make the team score 34-30 in Brookville’s favor

With everything on the line in the final bout, 152-pounder Wyatt Kulick came up big for the Raiders pinning Kaden Dennis (5:40) to secure the win for Brookville.

In the other semifinal, Port Allegany bettered Redbank Valley 36-22.

The teams split the first six bouts of the match, which began at 160 pounds with Redbank Valley holding a 12-9 advantage courtesy of a pin by Kobe Bonanno in the first period (1:00) of the 285-pound contest.

After that it was all Port Allegany, as the Gators took six of the final eight, picking up two forfeits and a pin by 126-pounder Braedon Johnson (5:27) in that span to put them over the top.

The day’s 2A action started with a quarterfinal contest that saw Johnsonburg eliminate Curwensville 54-24.

All 11 of the contested bouts ended via fall with the Rams taking nine. In addition to its two pins, the Curwensville points total was aided by a pair of Johnsonburg forfeits.

WILLIAMSPORT RALLIES PAST CLEARFIELD FOR D4/9 CLASS 3A TITLE

Last season’s District 4/9 team championship final did not feature any competitors from the event’s host district.

This year, however, not only did upstart Clearfield, the fourth seed of five, advance to the finals, but the Bison had a shot at winning and going to Hershey. Unfortunately, the District 9 representative could not make a 29-point lead stick, falling to the Williamsport Millionaires, 37-35.

Owen Mahon got Williamsport on the board first with a 9-3 decision over Karson Kline at 152 pounds.

After that initial setback, Clearfield took the next six starting with a Williamsport forfeit at 160 pounds. Mark McGonigal (4:31) and Hayden Kavolick followed with pins at 170 pounds and 180 pounds, respectively, for the Bison. Teammate Brett Zattoni then put on a takedown clinic against Charles Lundy in the 195-pound contest recording 10 in a 23-3 third period technical fall (4:55). Oliver Billotte won a 5-0 decision over Charles Crews at 220 pounds. Another Williamsport forfeit, this at 285 pounds, gave Clearfield a 32-3 lead.

Things began to slip away from the Bison at 106 pounds where they surrendered a forfeit.

Williamsport’s 113-pounder Luke Seagraves (1:03) and 120-pounder Carter Weaver (1:05) scored first period pins to draw the Millionaires to within striking distance, 32-21.

Clearfield temporarily righted the ship at 126 pounds where Nolan Barr won an 11-3 major decision over Riley Harris.

After that, it was all Williamsport, as they closed out the match with three straight victories.

At 132 pounds Isaiah Harer pinned Justin Hand in the second period (3:55). An unsportsmanlike conduct call against the Clearfield coaches toward the end of that bout cost the Bison a team point, making the score 35-27.

Williamsport’s Riley Bower pinned Wyatt Reorda (1:40) at 138 pounds, making the score 35-33 in Clearfield’s favor with one bout remaining. The Millionaires’ Roman Marone took an 18-4 major decision over Luke Freeland to complete the Williamsport comeback and give the visitors from District 4 the win.

Clearfield made it to the finals by winning a tight match against the event’s top seed, Selinsgrove, 36-32.

Wrestling began at 145 pounds where the Seals’ Teague Hoover won a 3-1 decision against Kline.

Hoover’s teammate, Josiah Foos, followed with a third period pin (4:34), giving Selinsgrove a 9-0 lead.

The Bison’s McGonigal made it 9-6 with a second period pin (3:23) at 160 pounds, but a Clearfield forfeit at 170 pounds allowed Selinsgrove to extend its lead, 15-6.

Clearfield won at 182 pounds, Kavolick besting Steven Miller 3-2. Selinsgrove took the next two, a decision by Ryan Aumet at and a third-period pin by 220-pounder Nate Schon, to go ahead 24-9. The Bison answered with two pins, falls by Billotte at 285 pounds (2:49) and 106-pounder Evan Davis (0:47).

With the score 24-21 in Selinsgrove’s favor, the team’s exchanged wins in the next four bouts. The Seals’ Donovan Goundie won an 8-3 decision at 113 pounds, the Bison’s 120-pounder Barr collected a first-period fall (1:50), Selinsgrove’s Aiden Gaugler took a 15-0 technical fall at 126 pounds, and Clearfield’s 132-pounder Hand decisioned Sylvan Martin 8-1. At the end of the sequence, Selinsgrove clung to a 32-30 lead.

Needing a win, Freeland played the hero for Clearfield decking Garrett Paradis in the 138-pound contest and sending the Bison to the finals.

The other semifinal wasn’t decided until the last bout either with Williamsport taking out DuBois 37-31.

It was Williamsport claiming the first two contests, a 12-0 major decision by Marone at 145 pounds and a third-period pin by Mahon at 152 pounds (4:40).

Down 10-0, Ed Scott started a four-bout run for the host team scoring a quick first-period pin (0:29) at 160 pounds. Teammate Gauge Gulvas, wrestling at 170 pounds, also notched a first-period pin (1:08)

Ryan White accepted Williamsport’s forfeit at 182 pounds and then 195-pounder Garrett Starr put up a 21-6 technical fall propelling the Beavers into a 23-10 lead.

Williamsport then initiated a three-match tear of its own.

At 220 pounds, Dave Splain accepted a Clearfield forfeit; Crews, wrestling at 285 pounds, beat Alex O’Harah 6-4; and 106-pounder Cael Nasdeo had a first-period pin (0:51). This small streak put the Millionaires ahead 27-25.

Brendan Orr won a 9-0 major decision at 113 pounds for the Beavers.

In response, Williamsport’s 126-pounder, Weaver, recorded a first-period pin (1:29) and 126-pounder Harris a 7-4 decision.

own 34-27 DuBois fought back in the form of 132-pounder Trenton Donahue, who won a 10-0 major to bring the Beavers within three.

Riley Bower sealed the deal for Williamsport, however, when he outlasted Chandler Ho in the final bout.

Clearfield opened the day with a 37-29 victory over St. Marys.

The Dutch won the match-up on the mat, winning seven of the 11 contested bouts and scoring 29 points to the Bison’s 19. Three forfeits by St. Marys proved to be the difference in the Clearfield victory.

