Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hawaiian Cheese Bread

Make this awesome snack for your Super Bowl party!

Hawaiian Cheese Bread

Ingredients

1 – one pound loaf Hawaiian sweet bread

1 – 8 oz. block Swiss cheese

3 slices red onion, chopped

1/2 cup butter, melted

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon salt

Directions

~Cut bread diagonally into 1-inch slices to within 1 inch of bottom. Repeat cuts in opposite direction. Cut Swiss cheese into 1/4-inch slices; cut slices into small pieces. Insert into bread.

~Combine the onion, butter, garlic, and salt; spoon over bread.

~Wrap loaf in foil. Bake at 350° for 25 to 30 minutes (or until cheese is melted). Serve warm.

