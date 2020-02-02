 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hawaiian Cheese Bread

Sunday, February 2, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Make this awesome snack for your Super Bowl party!

Hawaiian Cheese Bread

Ingredients

1 – one pound loaf Hawaiian sweet bread
1 – 8 oz. block Swiss cheese
3 slices red onion, chopped
1/2 cup butter, melted
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon salt

Directions

~Cut bread diagonally into 1-inch slices to within 1 inch of bottom. Repeat cuts in opposite direction. Cut Swiss cheese into 1/4-inch slices; cut slices into small pieces. Insert into bread.

~Combine the onion, butter, garlic, and salt; spoon over bread.

~Wrap loaf in foil. Bake at 350° for 25 to 30 minutes (or until cheese is melted). Serve warm.


