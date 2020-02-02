Clarion U. MBB Falls to Seton Hill

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion’s Stevan Rodriguez scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed six rebounds while picking up two steals, but the Golden Eagles were unable to hold an early lead, falling at home to Seton Hill on Saturday, 73-67.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

Clarion falls to 4-17 overall and 2-12 in the PSAC, while Seton Hill improves to 4-13, 3-11 in the PSAC.

The Golden Eagles were leading throughout the first half and took a 31-27 lead heading into the halftime break, shooting 25% from beyond the arc and a staggering 44% from the field. Kaison Branch led the way in the first half, scoring eight points on 2-5 shooting.

Elijah Cottrill started the scoring for Clarion taking a pass from Aaron Hilzendeger driving left and throwing down a dunk over the top of two Seton Hill defenders. Clarion built a lead as large as seven in the first half and held the Griffins to just 27 first-half points on 9 of 29 shooting from the field.

The Golden Eagles shot an impressive 46.2% from the floor in the second half of the game, and an immaculate 45.3% from the field for the entire game.

Clarion commanded the paint the entire game picking up seven blocks and forcing the Griffins offense to score exclusively from beyond the arc. Godspower Ogide led the way on the defensive end picking up four blocks in just 14 minutes of action.

However, Clarion had no answer for Seton Hill’s senior guard Nathan Davis, who scored a game-high 29 points on 9 of 17 shooting, while grabbing 10 rebounds. Shooting lights out from 3-point range, the Griffins shot 50% from three and an impressive 60% in crunch time in the second half.

Although Clarion won the rebound battle, grabbing 38 boards to Seton Hill’s 36 the long ball proved to be the difference in the game.

Rodriguez led Clarion with 20 points on 7 of 14 shooting, Cottrill added 18 points, while Branch added 10 points.

Clarion will be back in action on February 5 when they head to Slippery Rock to take on PSAC West for The Rock. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.

