Clarion U. Wresting: Three Golden Eagles Place at Edinboro Open; Team Takes Sixth Place

EDINBORO, Pa. – With three placers among their ranks, the Clarion wrestling team posted a sixth-place finish at the 2020 Edinboro Open, with two wrestlers taking fifth place and another sixth in the midseason event.

Jake Gromacki and Caleb Hetrick posted fifth-place finishes in the 125- and 165-pound brackets respectively, while freshman John Worthing took sixth place at 157 pounds. In the case of the former two athletes, they each won each of their first two bouts of the day before dropping a decision and going into the consolation bracket. Worthing had a first-round bye but lost in the second round, but then went on to win four straight matches before falling in the fifth-place match.

Gromacki started his day with a win over Cleveland State’s Cody Moosman, defeating him by a 4-0 decision. He earned the first of two wins on the day against Brandon Spellman, beating him by 9-7 in the second round before falling 7-3 to Ohio State’s Dylan Koontz. Now in the consolation bracket, Gromacki pinned Bucknell’s Brandon Seidman 1:22 into the first period, and then beat Navy’s Matthew Cardello to reach the fifth-place match. He faced Spellman in a rematch, this time winning a low-scoring, 4-2 decision to take the spot.

Hetrick earned a major decision in his first bout, beating Bucknell’s Joey Schlele, and followed up with a 3-1 decision over West Virginia’s Patrick Daum. He fell in the quarterfinal round but rebounded with an 8-5 decision over Central Michigan’s Patrick Gross, and then defeated teammate Jack Peura 13-8 to reach the fifth-place match. A medical forfeit by Dazjon Casto of the Citadel gave Hetrick the fifth-place finish.

In the case of Worthing, he lost to Lock Haven’s Jonathan Ross in his first bout of the day, but went on to win four straight bouts. He pinned teammate Joe Sliwoski 15 seconds into the third period for his first win, and then got a decision against West Virginia’s Walker Heard. He topped another of his Golden Eagle teammates in the next round, tech falling Trevor Elfvin by an 18-3 score, and eventually advanced to the fifth-place match. There he fell to Lehigh’s AJ Burkhart by a 10-6 decision.

