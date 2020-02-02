Dan Smith’s Introduces CBD Infused Chocolate

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Dan Smith’s Candies is now offering their own CBD infused chocolate.

According to co-owner Amy Scarnati, who has owned Dan Smith Candies with her husband Joe since 2015, the new product took some time to develop. Scarnati said last summer, during their slow season, they first starting to talk about introducing some new products.

“We were watching the news and couldn’t help but notice all of the buzz around CBD oil and all of the different products being offered including tablets, vapors, and gummy bears and thought who wouldn’t want to be able to enjoy one of our delicious milk chocolate bars with CBD oil in it and be able to purchase it locally?”

The Scarnatis started moving forward with the concept and soon discovered their first major issue.

“Figuring out where to purchase the oil was the hardest part for us,” Scarnati said.

Scarnati and her husband then asked around and did some research. They discovered that CBD which contains less than 0.3 percent THC is legal under federal law as long as it is developed from hemp products. With that in mind, they decided to use a proprietary blend of Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum CBD derived from American hemp.

According to Scarnati, using an American hemp product ensures that while their CBD products do contain trace amounts of hemp-derived THC, they are never in jeopardy of crossing that 0.3 percent line.

They currently purchase their CBD oil through a national wholesaler that does contracts with processors.

Before creating their own CBD infused candy, they also sampled some products from other companies. Then, they began to experiment with their own chocolate.

“The CBD oil certainly has a bitter taste and without the right combination of chocolate to oil the bar is not at all enjoyable to eat,” Scarnati noted.

“We believe we were able to strike a good balance.”

Once they had their product ready to go, they began releasing it in their stores in autumn. Scarnati said since then, the new product has been gaining traction.

“Moving forward, I plan to put more effort into promoting them, so our customers know that we are making them and that they are for sale in all of our retail locations.”

Currently, they have a 2.25-ounce bar that sells for $9.95. Each bar contains about 75mg of CBD broken down into five servings.

The bars are available to purchase at any of Dan Smith’s Candies retail locations: in Brookville, Clarion, Ridgway, DuBois, and Indiana.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.