Employee Who Took Money from Register at Local Business to Be Sentenced This Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A former employee who took money from the register at a local business is scheduled to be sentenced on theft charges on Wednesday morning.

Court documents indicate 28-year-old Jennifer Marie Deloe, of Seneca, is scheduled to be sentenced by President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, on one third-degree misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking.

According to court documents, Deloe pleaded guilty to the above charge on January 3, 2020.

She is currently free after being released on her own recognizance.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper Drayer, of the Clarion-based State Police, he received a call reporting a theft. The manager of a retail business in Monroe Township, Clarion County, related that around 7:03 p.m. on April 23, 2019, Jennifer Deloe was closing registers at the business and preparing the nightly deposit in preparation for the closing of the store.

The manager reported that while preparing the deposit, Deloe placed $400.00 in $20 bills on the counter, then placed two $20 bills back into the register. Deloe reportedly took the register back into the manager’s office, where there are no cameras. The manager indicated that was not the way the registers are normally handled or counted, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the manager said when she opened the store the next morning, there were no $20 bills in that particular register, and no one else had access to it.

Deloe was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on September 5.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.