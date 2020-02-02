Former Steelers Great Troy Polamalu Headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio – Former Pittsburg Steeler Troy Polamalu was one of five Modern-Era Players elected to the Pr Football all of Fame Saturday.

(Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Steelers)

A first-ballot choice, Polamalu is joined in the class by Steve Atwater, Isaac Brice, Steve Hutchinson and Edgerrin James. Fellow Steelers teammate Alan Faneca made the final 10 but wasn’t chosen.

The newly elected Hall of Famers were chosen from a list of 15 Finalists who had been determined earlier by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee. Representatives of the accounting firm Ernst & Young tabulated

all votes during Saturday’s meeting.

Drafted in 2003 out of USC, Polamalu played 12 seasons (2003-2014) for the Steelers and won two Super Bowls.

He made a huge impact with tenacious play en route to becoming premier safety of his era and was the defensive

leader that guided Steelers to seven playoff appearances, five division titles and two Super Bowl championships in his career.

Polamalu started at strong safety in four AFC championship games and three Super Bowls and turned in a strong performance in 2008 AFC Championship Game with 40-yard pick-six late in the game to propel Steelers to Super Bowl in addition to three tackles, one assist, one tackle for loss and two passes defended.

He was named the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year in 2010 when he intercepted seven passes for 101 yards and 1 TD.

His Career numbers include 32 interceptions for 398 yards and 3 TDs, and he also scored 2 touchdowns on fumble recoveries.

Polamalu was a First-Team All-Pro four times and Second-Team All-Pro twice while being voted to eight Pro Bowls. He was named to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Polamalu will be joined in the Class of 2020 also by his former head coach Bill Cowher and former Steelers safety Donnie Shell, who were both chosen earlier this year as part of the 100th anniversary of the NFL.

