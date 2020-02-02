Jim Kelly Helps Terry Henry Celebrate Birthday with Ultimate Trip to Super Bowl

MIAMI – There are presents and then there are PRESENTS, a nice tie or tickets to a big-name concert or major sporting event; better yet, seats at the Super Bowl (last row, corner of the end zone); better yet, Row 10 on the 50-yard line.

(Photo: Jim Kelly and two of the men who shaped his life, University of Miami Coach Howard Schnellenberger and East Brady Coach Terry Henry gathered for the Legends For Charity Banquet. Submitted photo)

And then there are seats in the NFL Commissioner’s Suite at the Super Bowl! And that is exactly the 70th Birthday Present that former East Brady Bulldog Football Coach Terry Henry received from his former star football player Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.

Jim presented Coach Henry with a letter from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, inviting him to spend Super Bowl LIV, at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, with the commissioner, at the coach’s birthday party in East Brady last summer.

Commissioner Goodell sent his congratulations and wishes for a happy birthday, as well as congratulations on Coach Henry’s being inducted to the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Hall of Fame.

Commissioner Goodell said, “I know you have been a huge inspiration and have been a big influence on so many student-athletes throughout the years, especially my good friend, Jim Kelly.

“I look forward to hosting you and Jim in my suite in Miami for Super Bowl LIV.

“Again, Happy Birthday and all the best.”

In a recent follow-up letter, Commissioner Goodell said in part,

“The culmination of the NFL’s historic 100th Season will take place at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. I would like to follow up with you on my invitation for you and a guest to join me in my suite for the Super Bowl, February 2nd in Miami. I also invited Jim and Jill Kelly to attend and sit in the suite with us.

I look forward to seeing you in Miami at Super Bowl LIV.

“My Best.

“Roger”

Coach Henry and Jim flew from of Rochester to Miami on Tuesday (January 28th), on a private jet, at the invitation of one of Jim’s friends. Four of Jim’s brothers headed out from their cities’ airports that same day.

They are staying with friends of Jim’s in Miami (A former classmate Jeff Peck and teammate Greg Zappala).

On Tuesday, they were joined at Delray Beach, by Jim’s Buffalo Bills teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas. And today, they spent time with Jim’s brothers out on the water and had lunch on Fisher Island with Jim’s college friends. Coach Henry said the weather was beautiful.

As this article is being written Jim and Coach Henry are attending the Legends for Charity Banquet, where Jim is being honored with this year’s prestigious Pat Summerall Award. Also attending, is Jim’s coach at the University of Miami, the Legendary Howard Schnellenberger. Jim and Coach Henry also got to spend time with good friend Chris Berman.

What a great experience this week has already been for Coach Henry. And to be culminated with Super Bowl LIV, in the Commissioner’s suite is the icing on that 70th Birthday Cake.

Coach Henry stated, ” Jim always says dreams do come true. Can’t wait for the game.”

What a great present for Jim to give to his best friend. But probably the best present for Coach Henry is the clean bill of health that Jim received during his recent hospital visit in New York City. Dreams Really Do Come True.

