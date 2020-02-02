All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: WWII Veteran Paul George

Paul George served our country in the United States Army.

Name: Paul Milton George

Born: January 4, 1925

Died: December 29, 2010

Hometown: Rimersburg, PA

Branch: United States Army

Paul George honorably served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II.

He served in the Philippines and took part in the Pacific Theatre.

He was a 50-year member of the Shearer Shick American Legion Post 454 of Rimersburg.

Following Paul’s funeral service, military honors were presented by the Rimersburg American Legion Post 454 and the VFW Post 7132.

He was laid to rest at Rimersburg Cemetery.

Click here to view a full obituary.



