All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: WWII Veteran Paul George

Sunday, February 2, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

United States FlagPaul George served our country in the United States Army.

Name: Paul Milton George

Born: January 4, 1925

Died: December 29, 2010

Hometown: Rimersburg, PA

Branch: United States Army

 

Paul George honorably served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II.

He served in the Philippines and took part in the Pacific Theatre.

He was a 50-year member of the Shearer Shick American Legion Post 454 of Rimersburg.

Following Paul’s funeral service, military honors were presented by the Rimersburg American Legion Post 454 and the VFW Post 7132.

He was laid to rest at Rimersburg Cemetery.

Click here to view a full obituary.

 

All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. 

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving


