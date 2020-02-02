 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau: History of Hallton

Sunday, February 2, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by PA Great Outdoors

hallton-sportsmens-lodge-now-hallton-hilton-elk-county When the town of Hallton was first settled around 1810 by Amos Davis, it was known as Spring Creek. By the 1820s, Job Paine and James Watterson built a sawmill in the area where it became a rally point for raftsmen during the rafting era of lumbering along the Clarion River.

(Story courtesy of Rob Keith)

In the 1880s, James K. Gardner and John G. Hall formed the Hall, Gardner & Co and constructed a sawmill. It was then that the town became known as Hallton.

hallton-elk-county-sawmill-1894

The Clarion River Railway was completed to Hallton in 1891, and the Tionesta Valley Railway that came down Spring Creek from Sheffield also served Hallton. Hall would die in 1889 and William H. Hyde (Joseph S. Hyde’s son) would join the venture.

lumber-cart-clarion-river-hallton-elk-county-1900

logs-in-river-spring-creek-hallton-1896-elk-county

In 1905 Frank Clawson would construct a wood chemical plant up Spring Creek from Hallton on the west bank of the creek. The Hall, Gardner & Co sawmill would close in 1909, but it would take until 1948 for the Clawson Chemical Company plant to close, which also forced the abandonment of the Clarion River Railway.

Like many small towns along the Clarion River, once the lumber industry moved on, so did the citizens and industries in the town. The history of the town is captured in the photos and the stories told by the people that lived and worked there.

boy-chemical-factory-in-background-hallton-elk-county

For more information on the history of and current activities available in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors, go to VisitPAGO.com.

Most recent PAGO logo 2018


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.