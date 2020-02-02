State Police Seeking Information on Theft in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on a theft that occurred in Beaver Township.

Around 9:24 a.m. on January 30, PSP Franklin received a report of a stolen license plate from a vehicle on State Route 208, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the license plate attached to the victim’s vehicle was not the registered plate for that particular vehicle.

The victim believes that someone removed the correct license plate and placed an invalid plate on the vehicle at an unknown time, according to police.

The stolen license plate reads ZJG-4042.

The theft occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. on January 28 to 9:24 a.m. January 30.

If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, please contact PSP Frankln at 814-676-6596.

The victim is a 36-year-old Emlenton man.

