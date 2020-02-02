 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Seeking Information on Theft in Beaver Township

Sunday, February 2, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

police-carBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on a theft that occurred in Beaver Township.

Around 9:24 a.m. on January 30, PSP Franklin received a report of a stolen license plate from a vehicle on State Route 208, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the license plate attached to the victim’s vehicle was not the registered plate for that particular vehicle.

The victim believes that someone removed the correct license plate and placed an invalid plate on the vehicle at an unknown time, according to police.

The stolen license plate reads ZJG-4042.

The theft occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. on January 28 to 9:24 a.m. January 30.

If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, please contact PSP Frankln at 814-676-6596.

The victim is a 36-year-old Emlenton man.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.