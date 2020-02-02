Regina S. Michalkiewicz, formerly of Pearl Ave., Oil City, PA, peacefully went to join loved ones in Heaven on Saturday, Jan 30, 2020. Regina was surrounded by her dear loving friends at her recent home in Vowinckel, LindaMay Byerly, Jane & Paige Price.

Born August 24, 1924, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Jan and Wladyslawa Sarbicki Krasowski who came to the USA from Modliborzyce, Poland. Regina was a long-time member of Assumption B.V.M. Church and St. Joseph in Oil City, PA. Her love for the Lord and her family shinning wherever she went. She offered stories from the great depression era that left you appreciating the life in which you live today. A few minutes with Regina left you knowing she was a woman full of perseverance and determination.

Regina graduated from Oil City High School class of 1942. Up until 2018 several members of the class of 1942 met for lunch once a month. They were the longest standing class, which landed them their picture and article in the Derrick Newspaper.

Regina was a true “Rosie the Riveter” as she loaded 37 mil. Ammunition and worked on machinery during World War Two. Regina was issued through the United States Gov’t, the authorization to wear the ARMY-NAVY PRODUCTION AWARD EMBLEM in recognition of her meritorious work performed as an employee of Oil Well Co. Part of the battle of production was won through her efforts. The 32 nd president Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “To win we must fight- and to fight we must produce.”

Regina was employed while in high school by W.M. Deyoe and company florist, located on the Southside of Oil City, where she no doubt developed a passion and knowledge for flowers and plants. Regina also served for several years as a bank teller in the Oil City and Titusville, PA area.

She enjoyed putting her interior decorating skills to work in each room of her home. Any visit to her home was new and sweet to one’s eye as her interior arrangements were always fresh and changing. A visit to Regina’s home showed she had a serious passion for collecting dolls. Her collection goes back to when she was a little girl where her older brothers brought home her first dolly from New York City. Her doll collection is approx. 200 dolls. Arrangements have been made to escort the majority of the dolls to Poland where two orphanages will be gifted the dolls to bring joy to many little girls and boys.

Regina had a passion for life and meeting new people. Her Polish nationality was beloved by her as she also served as secretary for several years for a local PNA club in Oil City. She rarely missed an opportunity to experience life including being on a 10-day cruise ship. Frequent trips to the Polish Deli in the Pittsburgh Strip Dist., Erie, Coraopolis, and Conneaut Ohio where she attended the reenactment of D-Day for the last several years. It was here where she was interviewed on her services for the War efforts and experienced riding in a German motor sidecar. Regina never got over how many people stopped to thank her for her “Rosie the Riveter” support during World War Two. She often questioned, “why do they want to talk to lil ole me?” She had a passion for life, animals and family as well as flowers and a garden at home that she greeted every day with wonderment and a smile. When asked how she was doing, Regina replied, “I am doing well with no reason to complain & I don’t want to complain”! Regina leaves behind her adoring little Black toy poodle who was always by her side. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was blessed to be involved with the family of LindaMay Byerly, where she lived life to the fullest and was eager and blessed to be part of. Regina was known by many people and loved by everybody who met her.

Regina was preceded in death by her first husband Henry Lowicki and her second husband Joseph Michalkiewicz and her brothers and sisters as well as long time friend and brother in law Edward Michalkiewicz

A Beautiful memorial celebration will be hosted this upcoming summer at her Vowinckel home with date, location and time TBA. Please watch for a listing.

At the request of Regina memorial donations can be made to Clarion County VNA at 271 Perkins Rd. Clarion, PA

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

