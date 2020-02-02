Saturday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Feb. 1 basketball scores.

BOYS

NTL

Otto-Eldred 62, Galeton 28

NON-CONFERENCE

Ridgway 66, Eisenhower 41

GIRLS

NTL

Otto-Eldred 68, Galeton 22

NON-CONFERENCE

DuBois 54, Central Mountain 43

Youngsville 24, Sheffield 16

