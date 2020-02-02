Saturday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Sunday, February 2, 2020 @ 12:02 AM
Feb. 1 basketball scores.
BOYS
NTL
Otto-Eldred 62, Galeton 28
NON-CONFERENCE
Ridgway 66, Eisenhower 41
GIRLS
NTL
Otto-Eldred 68, Galeton 22
NON-CONFERENCE
DuBois 54, Central Mountain 43
Youngsville 24, Sheffield 16
