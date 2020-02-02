Say What?!: Man Pumps 30 Gallons of Gas Into Wrong Part of Boat

ORLANDO, Fl. – Firefighters in Florida said a hazmat team responded to a gas station where a man filling up his boat confused a fishing pole holder for the gas tank.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the customer at 7-Eleven in Orlando was attempting to fill up his 18-foot boat about 11:35 a.m. Monday when he accidentally pumped 30 gallons of gas directly into the cockpit.

