Sigel Man Injured in DUI-Related Head-on Collision on Route 949

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Sigel man was injured in a DUI-related head-on crash that occurred on Friday night on State Route 949 in Eldred Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, a known 57-year-old Sigel man and 55-year-old John J. Schmidt, of Strattanville, were involved in the collision.

Police say around 7:34 p.m. on January 31, a 2000 Chevrolet GMT-400, driven by the known Sigel man, was traveling north on Route 949, north of its intersection with Catholic Church Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County. Schmidt was traveling south on Route 949 in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.

According to police, the Chevrolet GMT crossed the center double yellow lines and entered the southbound travel lane and struck Schmidt’s Silverado head-on.

The Chevrolet GMT came to a final rest facing north in the southbound travel lane. The Silverado came to a final rest facing south in the southbound travel lane.

Both vehicle sustained disabling damages.

Jefferson County EMS transported the Sigel man to Penn Highlands Brookville for injuries of unknown severity.

He was not using a seat belt.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

Schmidt was using a seat belt and was not injured.

During the investigation, it was determined that the Sigel man was intoxicated, and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. He submitted to a blood test, according to police.

Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, East Main Towing Service, and McPherson Towing assisted at the scene.

