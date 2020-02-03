101-Year-Old Betty Rupert, PhD, Passes Away

Elizabeth “Betty” Anastasia Rupert, PhD, age 101, of Knox, passed away Friday morning, January 31, 2020.

Born July 12, 1918 in Emlenton, she was the daughter of Pastor John Hamilton Rupert and Eva Blanche (Elliott) Rupert.

Betty grew up in the Emlenton area and later moved to Burnside. She was very close to her brother, William N. Rupert, a closeness that endured through daily visits until his death in 1994.

She received her diploma from the Altoona School of Commerce in 1936 and soon thereafter began a lengthy tenure as a secretary for the Sterling Oil Division of Quaker State Oil Refining Corporation in order to provide for her widowed mother and grandmother. Wanting to further a career, she began classes at Clarion State Teacher’s College at the age of 38 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1959. She then continued her education, earning a Master’s Degree from Syracuse University in 1962 and finally her PhD from the University of Pittsburgh in 1970.

Dr. Rupert served as the Dean of Library, Media and Information Sciences at Clarion University of PA (CUP) from 1971 until her retirement in 1985. She also served as Interim President of the University 1976-1977. The Library Science Program at Clarion University became accredited under her leadership. Betty received the CUP Distinguished Service Award in 1986 and the CUP Distinguished Alumni Award in 1987.

Deeply religious, Betty attended the Callensburg Church of God where she was a long-time board member and Sunday School teacher. She was always a pillar of guidance for her family.

Betty was predeceased by her parents and brother, and his wife, Cecelia, and is survived by her niece Janis Rupert Cicero (Sonny) of Knox, and nephews W. John Rupert (Kay) of Shippenville and Joseph W. Rupert (Susan) of Knox. She is also survived by grand nieces, Allison Rupert (Craig), Aimee Golden (Jeremy), Jamie Rupert, Jill Wolfe (Lance), and grand nephews William Rupert (Alexis), John Cicero (Ian), Ryan Rupert (Erin), and Will Rupert (Leah). Also surviving are great-grand nieces Madison Golden, Meiya Miller and Emery Rupert, and great-grand nephews Kyle Sullenberger, Korbin Wolfe, Hayes Rupert-Johnson and Penn Rupert.

Family and friends will be received at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox, from 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 with funeral services to follow.

Officiating will be Reverend Larry Rapp and Reverend Randy Evans.

Memorial contributions may be given in Betty’s name to Callensburg Church of God, P.O. Box 141, Callensburg, PA 16213 or Burnside Church of God Campground, c/o Janis Cicero, Board Secretary, 704 Beatty Avenue, Knox, PA 16232.

