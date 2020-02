Your daily sports update.

Murray comes up big in third period as Penguins held off the Capitals.

A chilly, breezy night in South Florida ended with fireworks as the Kansas City Chiefs concluded Super Bowl LIV in signature fashion, coming back from a double-digit deficit to leave Hard Rock Stadium with a double-digit win in Super Bowl LIV, 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers.

Johnson’s clutch play late lifts Pitt by Miami 62-57.

Duquesne holds off late rally by La Salle to get crucial A-10 win.

The Chiefs opened at 6-1 to win Super Bowl LV at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by the Baltimore Ravens at 7-1 and the San Francisco 49ers at 8-1.

