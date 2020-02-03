Area Man Who Struck Woman With Wooden Board to Be Sentenced on Friday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who struck a woman with a wooden board in Ashland Township is due in court for sentencing on Friday.

According to court documents, 54-year-old Larry Martin Beers, Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact of Cranberry, is scheduled to be sentence by Senior Judge James G. Arner at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, on one second-degree misdemeanor count of Simple Assault.

Court documents indicate Beers pleaded guilty to the above charge on December 18, 2019.

As a result of the plea agreement, one summary count of Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact was dismissed.

Beers is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from a domestic assault that occurred in June at a residence on Whitehill Road in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:21 p.m. on Friday, June 21, Trooper Gray of the Clarion-based State Police was dispatched to a location on State Route 208 in Shippenville for a report of a domestic incident that occurred earlier at the same location.

The victim reported she was engaged in a verbal argument with Larry Beers that escalated into a physical altercation, and Beers struck her once in the face with a fist, two times on the leg with a small board, and once in the arm with the same board.

The complaint notes the victim sustained an injury under her right eye from the punch and another injury on her right arm caused by the board.

Beers was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Amy Long Turk at 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22.

