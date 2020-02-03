Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bacon Cheeseburger Slider Bake

Serve this hearty main course with a side salad!

Bacon Cheeseburger Slider Bake

Ingredients

2 – 17 oz. packages Hawaiian sweet rolls

4 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

2 pounds ground beef

1 cup chopped onion

1 – 14-1/2 oz. can diced tomatoes with garlic and onion, drained

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

3/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon pepper

24 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

Glaze:

1 cup butter, cubed

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°. Without separating rolls, cut each package of rolls horizontally in half; arrange bottom halves in 2 greased 13×9-inch baking pans. Sprinkle each pan of rolls with 1 cup cheese. Bake until cheese is melted, 3-5 minutes.

In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until beef is no longer pink and onion is tender, breaking up beef into crumbles, 6-8 minutes; drain. Stir in tomatoes, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Cook and stir until combined, 1-2 minutes.

~Spoon beef mixture evenly over rolls; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Top with bacon. Replace tops.

~For glaze, in a microwave-safe bowl, combine butter, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard. Microwave, covered, on high until butter is melted, stirring occasionally. Pour over rolls; sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake, uncovered, until golden brown and heated through, 20-25 minutes.

