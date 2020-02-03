 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bacon Cheeseburger Slider Bake

Monday, February 3, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this hearty main course with a side salad!

Bacon Cheeseburger Slider Bake

Ingredients

2 – 17 oz. packages Hawaiian sweet rolls
4 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
2 pounds ground beef
1 cup chopped onion
1 – 14-1/2 oz. can diced tomatoes with garlic and onion, drained
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
3/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 teaspoon pepper
24 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

Glaze:

1 cup butter, cubed
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons sesame seeds

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°. Without separating rolls, cut each package of rolls horizontally in half; arrange bottom halves in 2 greased 13×9-inch baking pans. Sprinkle each pan of rolls with 1 cup cheese. Bake until cheese is melted, 3-5 minutes.

In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until beef is no longer pink and onion is tender, breaking up beef into crumbles, 6-8 minutes; drain. Stir in tomatoes, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Cook and stir until combined, 1-2 minutes.

~Spoon beef mixture evenly over rolls; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Top with bacon. Replace tops.

~For glaze, in a microwave-safe bowl, combine butter, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard. Microwave, covered, on high until butter is melted, stirring occasionally. Pour over rolls; sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake, uncovered, until golden brown and heated through, 20-25 minutes.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.