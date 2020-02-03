Clarion Woman Caught Driving Under Influence of Meth With Toddler in Vehicle to Be Sentenced Wednesday

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is facing sentencing Wednesday on child endangerment and related charges after she was found to be driving under the influence of methamphetamine with a two-year-old child in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

Court documents indicate 29-year-old Kirstyn Rae McCleary is scheduled to be sentenced by President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, on the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

According to court documents, McCleary pleaded guilty to the above charges on December 18, 2019.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Operate Vehicle Without Valid Inspection, Summary

McCleary currently remains free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from a traffic stop that occurred on Greenville Avenue in Clarion in June 2019.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper Allison, of PSP Clarion, around 6:25 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, he witnessed a blue Volkswagen Jetta traveling west on Interstate 80 with an expired inspection. He pulled out to catch up with the vehicle, which then exited the interstate at exit 64 and headed north on Greenville Avenue.

The complaint notes that while traveling north on Greenville Avenue, Trooper Allison witnessed the vehicle periodically crossing the yellow and white lines on the roadway. He then initiated a traffic stop.

According to the complaint, the driver was identified as Kirstyn Rae McCleary, and there was a two-year-old child seated in the left rear passenger seat. Trooper Allison noted that McCleary appeared to be under the influence of a CNS stimulant and exhibited restlessness, exaggerated reflexes, and was extremely talkative and appeared very nervous.

Trooper Allison then had McCleary attempt standard field sobriety testing. During the testing, McCleary exhibited indicators of being under the influence of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

She was then placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Clarion-based State Police barracks for a DRE (Drug Recognition Experts) evaluation. Following the evaluation, she was transported to Clarion Hospital for a blood draw.

The complaint notes that the NMS Laboratory toxicology report indicated McCleary’s blood contained amphetamine, methamphetamine, and norbuprenorphine.

The charges were subsequently filed against McCleary through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Friday, July 12.

