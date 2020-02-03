Delbert A. Maze, 83, of Pennsylvania Avenue, James City, died Friday afternoon, January 31, 2020 at UPMC Kane.

Born September 19, 1936 in James City, he was the son of John and Martha Silvis Maze. On September 4, 1964 in Kane, he married Nancy Lemmon, who survives.

After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, discharged as a corporal, he worked at the Cera Mag division of Stackpole in Kane for 36 years.

Delbert was a member of the BPO Elks in Kane, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, baseball and bowling.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons Jeffrey (Martha) Maze of Leeper, Perry (Laurie) Maze of Marienville and Garren (Jamie) Maze of James City; daughter Leanne (Wade) Carlson of Tonawanda. N.Y.; and grandchildren Matthew, Megan, Kyle and Muriel Maze, Bryant and Daniel Carlson and Evelynn and Raymond Maze, plus great grandchildren Alexia Maze, Nollan Korn and Sonya Maze. Brothers DeWayne Maze and Marvin Maze, both of Kane, also survive.

He was preceded in death, besides his parents, by siblings Esther Schultz, Valjean Milliron, Ortheltha “Lee” Lambert and Raymond Maze.

Friend may call from 11:00 until noon on Tuesday at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home in Kane, at which time a service will held there with the Rev. Calvin Cook, pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Kane, officiating.

Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Kane.

Memorial contributions may be made to a church or charity of the donors choice.

