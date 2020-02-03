DuBois Boys’ New No. 1; North Clarion Girls’ Remain on Top of Feb. 3 D9Sports.com Hoops Rankings

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – There is a new No. 1 on the boys’ side of the Feb. 3, 2020, D9Sports.com District 9 Basketball Rankings Powered by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg, while an old staple continues to hold down the top spot on the girls’ side.

(Photos of Haley Sherman (left) of North Clarion and Chase Husted (right) of DuBois. Photos by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

By virtue of its win over Elk County Catholic Wednesday, the DuBois boys jumped two spots into the No. 1 spot with ECC falling a spot to No. 2. Tne Beavers are 16-2 on the year, while ECC is 18-1.

Coudersport (16-2), Johnsonburg (12-6) and Brookville (11-6) round out the Top Five.

On the girls’ side, unbeaten North Clarion (19-0) continues to hold the top spot as they have done all season with Punxsutawney (15-3) in at No. 2. Rounding out the Top Five are St. Marys (14-4), Keystone (13-6) and Bradford (8-10), which had a big overtime win over St. Marys during the week.

