Emergency Crews Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash Involving School Bus in Marienville

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle on Sunday.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle on State Route 66 in Jenks Township around 12:04 a.m. on Sunday, February 2.

Marienville Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 2:40 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

