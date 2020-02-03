Featured Local Job: CDL Program Instructor

Barber Trucking, Inc. is currently seeking a part-time CDL Program Instructor based out of our Brookville, PA location.

A few functions of the position include but are not limited to:

Train, supervise and evaluate the performance of assigned students

Observe legal and defensive driving practices

Maintain current knowledge of program rules, regulations, and requirements

To be considered for this position, applicants must meet all state and federal driver qualifications – holding a current PA Class A commercial driving license and medical card. Previous teaching experience is preferred but not required.

If you are a determined individual who needs little to no supervision and is looking for a position where you can have an impact on the trucking industry, we would like to hear from you!

Please contact HR Generalist, Denise Hoover, at 814-913-1565, or stop in, to fill out an application!

