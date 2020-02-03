Hidden in Plain Sight: Officials Warn of New THC Product

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – There is a new cannabinoid (marijuana) delivery system that is now available to the public, and it could be easy to miss.

According to officials, the device is simply a wooden “dental” toothpick that has been infused with a marijuana cannabinoid such as Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and it could easily be overlooked in the workplace, school environment, or a field contact by law enforcement.

These products, most often marketed under the trade name of Moon Picks, can be saturated with a choice of THC, CBD or a non-marijuana based product, called “XERO,” and are supposed to be designed to help address the condition of “dry mouth.” However, officials say the saturation process is one that can be easily done commercially or even at home by individuals.

These toothpicks, or regular toothpicks infused similarly, are then placed in a person’s mouth until they’re moistened by saliva and then lightly chewed to release the active ingredient so it can be absorbed into the body. Officials say the full onset effects for THC will be felt within 45 minutes.

According to a representative of Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC), this product is just one of the more recent in a long line of products designed to be hidden in plain sight.

AICDAC has come across a wide variety of such products over the years, from hooded sweatshirts with a “string” in the hood that has a hidden vape pen in the end of it, to something that looks like an older AppleWatch, which actually tells an accurate time, but has a hidden mini vape pen inside.

According to the representative, another popular item is hidden “stash containers” that look like everyday objects, such as cans of pop that actually look, and even feel and weigh the same as a regular can of pop, but have a hidden compartment to carry illegal substances.

There have also been a number of designs to hide pipes created for smoking different drugs, some created an marketed for the purpose, and others homemade, ranging from bracelets to Altoid tins.

While items containing THC, substances in powdered form, and pills are three of the most common hidden drug items, the representative from AICDAC also noted that a multitude of products also exist to hide alcoholic beverages.

More information about hidden THC products can be found on the National Marijuana Initiative’s website, and information about other hidden drug and alcohol products is available through the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.