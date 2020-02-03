James P. Griswold, 58, of Rocky Grove, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Born April 6, 1961 in Castro Valley, CA, he was the son of the late James and Vivian (Bell) Griswold.

He was married to the former Janice Slater; she survives him.

For several years, James worked in the Collections department of BSI Financial.

In his spare time, James was an avid Oakland Raiders fan and loved to cook, especially to bake cookies.

In addition to his wife, James will be forever remembered by his three sons, Michael Griswold, and his wife, Amber, of Kyle, TX, Christopher Faller and his wife, Leia, of Oil City, and Brandan Faller and his wife, Megan, of Polk; his granddaughter, Lily Faller; his brother, David Griswold of TX; and his two sisters, Denise Griswold Gutierriez and her husband, Rod, and Cyndee Farra, and her husband, Jason, both of TX.

He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Joan Slater; and his sister-in-law, Cherri Beightol and her husband, Randy.

James was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Deborah Pugh, and her husband, Gordon.

As per the family’s request, there will be no visitation.

Funeral services for James will be held at a later date and announced at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jame’s honor to the Venango VNA Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

