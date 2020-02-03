 

School Bus, Passenger Vehicle Collide on Route 66

Monday, February 3, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

bus-crashMARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle on Sunday.

(Photo by Randy Bauer of Bauer Truck Repair)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle on State Route 66 in Jenks Township around 12:04 a.m. on Sunday, February 2.

Marienville Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

IMG_0279

According to a representative of Muccio Transportation, the bus was carrying individuals from a local community ski club, both youth and adults, at the time of the crash.

At least one person was transported by ambulance from the scene.

The scene was cleared around 2:40 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


