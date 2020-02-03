Police Respond to One-Vehicle Crash on Route 899

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to a one-car crash in Barnett Township on Friday night.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 9:41 p.m. on Friday, January 31, a crash occurred on State Route 899 at its intersection with Blue Ridge Road in Barnett Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2010 Dodge Avenger, driven by 25-year-old Scott A. Brookens, of Bradford, was traveling south on State Route 899 toward the intersection on a right curve on the roadway when Brookens lost control of the car, and it exited on the west berm. The car spun clockwise and struck a culvert before continuing south across a private driveway.

The vehicle then struck a metal reflective driveway marker and continued into a yard. The vehicle came to a final rest facing east.

Brookens was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained damage of unknown severity.

Police say during the crash investigation, it was determined Brookens had a suspended driver’s license. He was cited for multiple traffic violations.

East Main Service Towing assisted at the scene.

