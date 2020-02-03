Rimersburg Man Accused of Punching Woman in Face Twice, Resisting Arrest

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Rimersburg man is facing charges following an incident on Friday night in Toby Township.

According to police, around 10:32 p.m. on Friday, January 31, an incident occurred on Cherry Run Road in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say 24-year-old Toby Weckerly, of Rimersburg, was highly intoxicated and caused damage to multiple walls and doors at a residence he rents. Weckerly allegedly caused damage to an aluminum storm door, a wood interior door, and holes in wooden paneling.

Weckerly then engaged in a verbal argument with a 25-year-old Rimersburg woman, which escalated to a physical altercation when Weckerly allegedly struck the victim twice on the right side of the face with a closed fist, police say.

While being taken into custody, Weckerly also actively resisted arrest, according to police.

He was arraigned in District Court 18-3-04 and placed in the Clarion County on $35,000.00 monetary bail.

Police say he is being charged with harassment, simple assault, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.