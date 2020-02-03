 

Rimersburg Man Accused of Punching Woman in Face Twice, Resisting Arrest

Monday, February 3, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

handcuffTOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Rimersburg man is facing charges following an incident on Friday night in Toby Township.

According to police, around 10:32 p.m. on Friday, January 31, an incident occurred on Cherry Run Road in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say 24-year-old Toby Weckerly, of Rimersburg, was highly intoxicated and caused damage to multiple walls and doors at a residence he rents. Weckerly allegedly caused damage to an aluminum storm door, a wood interior door, and holes in wooden paneling.

Weckerly then engaged in a verbal argument with a 25-year-old Rimersburg woman, which escalated to a physical altercation when Weckerly allegedly struck the victim twice on the right side of the face with a closed fist, police say.

While being taken into custody, Weckerly also actively resisted arrest, according to police.

He was arraigned in District Court 18-3-04 and placed in the Clarion County on $35,000.00 monetary bail.

Police say he is being charged with harassment, simple assault, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.


