Sligo Woman Accused in Payroll Fraud Scheme Involving ‘Ghost Employee’

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Sligo woman is facing criminal charges involving an alleged payroll fraud scheme at a restaurant in Butler County.

Court documents indicate 48-year-old Michele Lorraine Krzewinski was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Kevin P. O’Donnell at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, on the following charges:

– Forgery – Utters Forged Writing, Felony 2

– Theft By Deception-False Impression, Felony 3

– Criminal Conspiracy Engaging – Theft By Deception-False Impression, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

– Unlawful Use of Computer – Access to Disrupt Function, Felony 3

– Computer Trespass – Transfer Funds, Felony 3

– Tamper Records Or Id-Writing, Misdemeanor 1

– Unsworn Falsification to Authorities – Forged/Altered Document, Misdemeanor 2

Krzewinski remains free after being released on her own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, with Judge O’Donnell presiding.

According to the Butler Eagle, Krzewinski allegedly used her position as a supervisor at a Moraine Pointe Plaza restaurant to hire a “ghost employee.” Police found that Krzewinski turned more than $48,000.00 over to the fake employee, her then-boyfriend, 47-year-old Christopher John Sweet, of Philadelphia, who was serving a state prison sentence for an armed robbery in Philadelphia.

The charges stem from an internal investigation by officials at Long John Silver’s, whom Krzewinski formerly worked for as an area supervisor, overseeing nine or ten restaurants in Butler and surrounding counties.

Krzewinski allegedly admitted to police that Sweet “talked her into” the scheme.

According to court documents, the following charges were filed against Sweet through Judge O-Donnell’s office on Wednesday, January 29:

– Theft By Deception-False Impression, Felony 3

– Criminal Conspiracy Engaging – Theft By Deception-False Impression, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

A preliminary hearing for Sweet’s case has not yet been scheduled.

Krzewinski was also arraigned on charges in Magisterial District Judge Edward Howe’s office, in Beaver County, at 9:13 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, in a similar payroll fraud case there:

– Forgery – Unauthorized Act In Writing, Felony 2

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

– Tamper With Public Record/Information, Felony 3

Her bail was set at $5,000.00 unsecured, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, with Judge Howe presiding.

