Sophie M. (Czlonka) Badach

Sophie M. Badach, former longtime resident of Oil City, PA. passed away Sunday Feb. 2, 2020 at Maple Shire Nursing Home in Morgantown, WV. after a period of declining health.

Born May 8, 1930 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Nicholas & Mary Marki Czlonka.

Sophie was a 1947 graduate of Oil City High School.

She had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for the Oil City Hospital for many years and worked in the Utilization Dept.

Sophie was married on Sept. 19, 1949 in the Assumption B.V.M. Church to Joseph F. Badach and he preceded her in death on April 12, 2011.

Sophie was a lifetime member or Assumption B.V.M Church and longtime member of Our Lady Help of Christians Church and currently was a member of St. Joseph Church.

She was a member of the Rosary Society, the Golden Agers and a member of the Church Choir.

She enjoyed bowling, crocheting and playing bingo.

She is survived by four children; Mary Ann Hoislbauer & her husband Arthur of Chagrin Falls, OH. Michael J. Badach of Slippery Rock, Karen Collins & her husband Rocky of Port Orange, FL, and Kathy Myers & her husband Keith of Morgantown, WV, by eleven grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

We would also like to acknowledge Sophie’s extended family including Joan Slater, Donna Kalamajka, Janet and John Warcholic and John and Caroline Judy.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son Robert J. Badach and her sisters

Mary Shefchunas, Jessie Grom, Nellie Rybacki and Stella Shefchunas.

Friends will be received from 6-8 P.M. Thursday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Friday in St. Joseph Church with Fr. Ian McElrath & Fr. Justin Pino Concelebrating

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to WV Caring Hospice, 3437 University Avenue, Suite A, Morgantown, WV 26508.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

