UPDATE: Police Release Details of School Bus, Passenger Vehicle Collision

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police have released the details of a crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle on Sunday.

(Photo by Randy Bauer of Bauer Truck Repair)

According to police, around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, February 2, a crash occurred on State Route 66 just west of Carroll Lane in Jenks Township Forest County.

Police say a 1997 Ford F250 Supercab, operated by 20-year-old Nathaniel J. Benson, of Sheffield, was traveling north on State Route 66, while a school bus, operated by 47-year-old Dana S. Baker, of Lucinda, was traveling south on State Route 66.

According to police, Benson’s pickup crossed the double yellow line and entered the southbound lane of travel, causing a head-on collision, despite Baker’s effort to avoid the collision by driving close to the southbound berm.

Benson’s vehicle came to a final rest on the east side of the roadway facing north, while the bus came to a final rest on the west side of the roadway facing south.

Benson suffered serious injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance before being transported to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was using a seat belt.

Baker was also using a seat belt and was not injured.

No injuries were reported among the 20 bus passengers.

According to police, the passengers ranged in age from 14 to 55. A representative of Muccio Transportation stated they were from a local community ski club.

Police say the collision caused disabling damage to the front of both vehicles.

The pickup was towed from the scene by Frank’s Towing, and the bus was towed from the scene by Bauer Truck Repair.

Marienville Volunteer Fire Company also assisted at the scene.

Benson was cited for careless driving.

