Wolf Calls Approval of New OT Rules a Victory; PA Chamber Disagrees

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Friday that the state’s Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) voted to approve the Department of Labor & Industry’s final regulation that will extend overtime pay eligibility to 82,000 additional workers.

“This is an important victory for thousands of workers,” said Governor Wolf. “People who work overtime should be paid for it. This is absolutely the right thing to do.

“Today’s approval of my plan will modernize our outdated overtime rules so more people are eligible for time-and-a-half pay. This will put more money in the pockets of workers and strengthen the middle class.”

The new regulations require overtime pay to most full-time salaried workers in executive, administrative, and professional jobs if they make less than $45,500 by 2022.

This increase will be phased in over three steps:

$684 per week, $35,568 annually (federal rule that went into effect January 1, 2020);

$780 per week, $40,560 annually in 2021; and

$875 per week, $45,500 annually in 2022.

Starting in 2023, the salary threshold will adjust automatically every three years.

The Attorney General must approve the final regulation before it can be published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin and go into effect later this year.

In addition to the 82,000 workers who will benefit from Pennsylvania’s new overtime regulations, the federal government raised the salary threshold to $35,568 on January 1, 2020, which made 61,000 Pennsylvanians newly eligible for overtime. With the combined rule changes, an estimated 143,000 more workers will be eligible for time-and-a-half pay by 2023.

Earlier this week, Governor Wolf reintroduced his proposal to increase Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $12 an hour with a pathway to $15.

“Despite widespread support from the public, it’s been more than a decade since the General Assembly passed a minimum wage increase,” added Governor Wolf. “There are far too many Pennsylvanians working full-time and multiple jobs who are still unable to support themselves and their families.”

Pennsylvania’s minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 an hour since 2009, the minimum wage allowed by federal law. A full-time, year-round minimum wage worker earns only $15,080 annually, less than the federal poverty threshold for a family of two. Twenty-nine states have a higher minimum wage and 21 states are increasing the wage floor this year.

The governor’s proposal raises the minimum wage to $12 an hour on July 1, 2020, with annual 50 cent increases until reaching $15 an hour in 2026.

“At $15 an hour, nearly 93,000 adults will leave Medicaid and the workers will generate more than $300 million in state tax revenue in 2026,” according to the Wolf administration.

While the overtime expansion has many supporters, there are some detractors.

Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry President and CEO Gene Barr issued the following statement regarding the Independent Regulatory Review Commissions decision to move forward with a proposal by the Department of Labor & Industry to dramatically expand overtime eligibility rules in Pennsylvania:

“We are disappointed by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission’s decision to move forward with the overtime eligibility rule change. In 2018, during the initial phase of the review process, hundreds of opposition comments were submitted from a wide range of stakeholders – including nonprofits, higher education, local governments, small businesses among many others who described unsustainable cost increases and harm to workplace morale as employees are forced to be shifted from guaranteed salaries to hourly clock-in, clock-out positions. Many of these concerns were echoed by IRRC, which directed the Department to re-engage with stakeholders and submit a revised proposal for consideration.

“Unfortunately, the proposal approved is only minimally different from the Department’s initial proposal and largely disregards the concerns raised by stakeholders. We urge the General Assembly to consider the true impact of this proposal and for each legislative chamber to issue disapproval resolutions rejecting the change.”

