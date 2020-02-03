Zwick and Zwick LLP Providing Legal Services for Clarion County Public Defender Office on a Temporary Basis

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners approved the hiring of the law firm of Zwick and Zwick LLP on an interim basis last week to provide legal services for the Clarion County Public Defender’s Office.

Clarion County is still trying to fill the position after former public defender Erich Spessard resigned to accept a position as assistant district attorney. A former assistant public defender also left.

The appointment of Zwick and Zwick is effective Jan. 16 to March 15, at $1,350 per week.

Commissioners also appointed Donna Gallagher for the new position of Probation Office Manager. Effective Jan. 27, the full-time, exempt, 40 hours per week post includes a salary of $36,500.

Zwick & Zwick, according to the firm’s web site, has offices in DuBois (Clearfield County), Brookville (Jefferson County), and Ridgway (Elk County). Areas of practice include personal injury, probate and estate administration, business and corporate law, workers’ compensation, medical malpractice, civil and commercial litigation, real estate, and other practice areas including estate planning, municipal law, family law, criminal law, oil and gas law, social security disability, and auto accidents, industrial accidents, and defective products.

Lawyers listed include Matthew R. Zwick, C.J. Zwick, Gregory D. Sobol, and H. Robert Fischer.

Clarion County is advertising for a full-time public defender. Posted on Jan. 30, the position has an annual salary range of $60,000.00 – $65,000.00. The county is also advertising for an assistant public defender, a part-time contracted employee in the public defender’s office.

The office is funded entirely through county government and local taxpayers; the Clarion County Public Defender does not receive any funding from the federal or state government. Determining eligibility is based on income and assets.

According to the Clarion County website, “It is the duty of the Public Defender to provide competent and zealous legal representation to those who may face jail time as a result of criminal prosecution. This means that you can apply for a Public Defender under any trial for Misdemeanor, Felony, violation of Probation/Parole, for certain traffic offenses involving Driving with a Suspended License, for violating a Protection From Abuse Order, Extradition hearings, and any appeals for those prosecutions.”

Juvenile defendants, under the law, are automatically entitled to representation by a Public Defender if they desire it.

An application for legal representation must be submitted to the Clarion County Office of Public Defender.

Jefferson County requires a similar form, but it also requires a $250 application fee, while Clarion does not require payment. Not everyone who requests legal representation is approved. Clarion County has noticed an increase in the number of people who decide to represent themselves for various reasons.

“We see the self-represented people in the criminal area when they are charged with crimes and want to represent themselves or they apply for the public defender, but not everyone qualifies,” said Senior Judge James Arner in a recent interview.

“Some say they don’t have enough money to hire their own attorney. So, they’re in here representing themselves, and it works out mostly. Some don’t want to take a plea deal and instead want to trial, and then it becomes really complicated when they have to pick a jury to have a jury trial when they have no notion of how that all works. That’s a concern, and we have to deal with it.

“It’s not expensive unless we have to appoint an attorney to represent them, and sometimes we do that. We’ve had a couple of trials where the defendant has said I don’t want the public defender. I want to represent myself, but they have no notion of what to do. So the law allows for the appointment of what’s called standby counsel.

“We can appoint an attorney to basically be present and answer questions and not really represent them as such but help them along the way. We’ve done that, and there is some expense with that, but it doesn’t happen all that often.”

