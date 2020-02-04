A-C Valley Girls’ Use Quick Start to Down Venango Catholic

FOXBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Racing out to a 15-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, A-C Valley cruised to a 42-27 win over visiting Venango Catholic in KSAC North action.

(Photo: Mia Sherman had eight points in A-C Valley’s win over Venango Catholic Monday. Photo by Cynthia Rapp)

Andrea Meals scored six of her team-high 10 points in the opening quarter, and Mia Sherman scored all eight of her points before halftime helping the Lady Falcons build a 28-6 lead by the break.

In all, nine A-C Valley players scored with Baylee Blauser also scoring eight points.

Hope Winger scored a game-high 12 points to go with five rebounds for Venango Catholic with Maria Wessell adding seven points and four rebounds.

