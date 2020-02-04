Charles Darryl Soltez, 67, of Emlenton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Emlenton.

Charles was born in Pittsburgh on February 15, 1952. He was the son of the late Julius and Agnes Vislay Soltez.

Charles was a 1970 graduate of West Mifflin High School in Pittsburgh.

He was retired from Chevron and worked part-time for Tom Hovis Truck Service in Emlenton.

Along with spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends, Charles enjoyed hunting, playing pool, and riding his side by side.

Surviving is a son, Jason Soltez and his wife, Mandy, of Spring Lake, NC; a daughter, Julie Reges and her husband, Bill, of Emlenton; three grandchildren, Sydni Reges of Emlenton and Kaylee and Gavin Soltez of Spring Lake, NC; a brother, David Soltez and his wife, Diana of Pittsburgh; a niece and nephew, Kara and David James Soltez, both of Pittsburgh, his children’s mother, Ruth Shultz of Emlenton, as well as a number of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Soltez.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 4 – 7 p.m. Thursday.

A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 7:00 p.m. with the Rev. Johnathan Schmolt, pastoral administrator at St. Michael The Archangel Roman Catholic Church, Emlenton, officiating.

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

