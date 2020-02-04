Clarion Athletics Honors Record 211 Scholar-Athletes at Annual Bob Carlson Luncheon

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion student-athletes have set a new standard for academic excellence in 2019, as the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on January 31 that 211 student-athletes – comprising 57 percent of all Golden Eagles – have earned Clarion Scholar-Athlete status.

(Photo of the Clarion softball team, which posted the best improvement in GPA in the Clarion U. athletic department. Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

The record-breaking numbers were announced at the annual Bob Carlson Scholar-Athlete Luncheon, along with special recognition for members of the Clarion University faculty and staff.

“Our student-athletes’ academic accomplishments, and the life and leadership skills they learn through participation in our athletic programs, are remarkable,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Wendy Snodgrass. “Congratulations to our student-athletes, our faculty mentors, and the coaches who support their academic achievements.”

To become a Clarion Scholar-Athlete, student-athletes must have achieved one of the following: earn a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher; attain a 3.2 GPA or higher in two consecutive semesters, in the previous year’s spring semester and this year’s fall semester; or, as a freshman or first-year transfer student, achieve a 3.2 GPA in the fall semester. The previous record for total student-athletes was 183, set in 2017, while the previous record for percentage of student-athletes was 51 percent, matched in each of the last two years. The 2020 numbers blow by both of those benchmarks, with Golden Eagles nearer to 60 percent in the last year.

Winners of the 2020 Carlson Cup were the Golden Eagle softball team, who posted the best team GPA improvement in the department. The softball team recorded a team GPA of 3.54 in the fall, with 23 athletes earning Scholar-Athlete status.

In addition to the scholar-athletes, the athletics department also handed out its annual awards to faculty and staff that have gone above and beyond in aiding student-athletes in the last year. This year’s “Extra Effort” award went to 10 individuals in Clarion’s administration – Rein Pold, Robin Bish, Chad Thomas, Len Cullo, Tim Fogarty, Frank Connelly, Steve Selker, Keith Mohnkern, Lindsay Johns and Clare Heidler – for their exceptional work in completing the Tippin Gym renovation project. Retired athletic director and current Sport Management professor Dave Katis was recognized as this year’s Faculty of the Year award winner, for his work in mentoring so many of our Golden Eagle student-athletes.

“I am so proud to be part of an institution where people go above and beyond for our student-athletes, and help them complete their impactful work in the classroom and the field of play,” Snodgrass said.

